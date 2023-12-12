Tsikhanouskaya | non ho rinunciato ad una Bielorussia democratica

Tsikhanouskaya non

Tsikhanouskaya: non ho rinunciato ad una Bielorussia democratica (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) La leader dell’opposizione bielorussa Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ha detto che non ha rinunciato ad una Bielorussia democratica. Tsikhanouskaya ha poi detto che prova rabbia contro il regime, ma anche rabbia contro il mondo democratico che non sta facendo tutto ciò che è in suo potere per fermare Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya: non ho rinunciato alla Bielorussia democratica La
