(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) All’altare il giorno prima e latitare il giorno dopo:didi The Daybaracca e burattini e si dilegua A neanche una settimana dal lancio in early access di The Day, ildiche mirava alla Tripla A senza neanche mettere la vocale nel proprio nome. Lo studio ha garantito che i server rimarranno operativi, sebbene al momento il futuro del gioco sia “ignoto”. Lo stesso vale per l’uscita di due anni fa, Propnight. Gli sviluppatori hanno tagliato il nastro nel 2015 con la gestazione di The Wild Eight, uscito nel 2017. Il motivo è tangibile nella dichiarazione, che abbiamo riportato qui sotto. Prevedibilmente (e senza ...

News su The Day Before: il team di sviluppo Fntastic chiude i battenti

Vaticano : Pope Francis: Disconnecting from social media is 'essential' to Christian life

Reflecting on's Gospel reading from St. Mark, in which St. JohnBaptist is described as 'a voice of one crying out indesert,'pope said thatsaint's decision to preach in...

The Day Before: FNTASTIC sembra aver cambiato nome in Eight Points Multiplayer.it

The Day Before, team di sviluppo annuncia la chiusura: «Non abbiamo soldi» Spaziogames.it

The Day Before rimosso da Steam, non è più acquistabile

The Day Before non è più acquistabile su Steam, Valve ha infatti deciso di rimuovere il titolo dal proprio store. Ieri sera, il team FNTASTIC ha deciso di chiudere i battenti, specificando che i soldi ...

The Day Before: Steam probabilmente non pagherà nulla a FNTASTIC

Probabilmente Steam non pagherà nulla a FNTASTIC per The Day Before, nonostante le molte copie vendute, considerando come funziona.