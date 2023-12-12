The Day Before | il team di sviluppo Fntastic chiude i battenti

The Day Before: il team di sviluppo Fntastic chiude i battenti (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) All’altare il giorno prima e latitare il giorno dopo: Fntastic, team di sviluppo di The Day Before, chiude baracca e burattini e si dilegua A neanche una settimana dal lancio in early access di The Day Before, il team di sviluppo Fntastic che mirava alla Tripla A senza neanche mettere la vocale nel proprio nome chiude i battenti. Lo studio ha garantito che i server rimarranno operativi, sebbene al momento il futuro del gioco sia “ignoto”. Lo stesso vale per l’uscita di due anni fa, Propnight. Gli sviluppatori hanno tagliato il nastro nel 2015 con la gestazione di The Wild Eight, uscito nel 2017. Il motivo è tangibile nella dichiarazione, che abbiamo riportato qui sotto. Prevedibilmente (e senza ...
