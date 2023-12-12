(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Ladi Theand the, film dove un fratello e una sorella fanno ritorno alla fattoria di famiglia per prendersi cura degli anziani genitori, salvo dover fare i conti con un nemico diabolico. Su Rai4 e RaiPlay. Michael e Louise, fratello e sorella, non sono in buoni rapporti e non si sentono da diverso tempo. Ora si ritrovano al capezzale del padre gravemente malato, anche se la madre - rimasta sola a prendersi cura della fattoria di famiglia - è molto contrariata dal loro arrivo e gli aveva espressamente chiesto di non tornare. I due notano come l'anziana donna sia emotivamente instabile ma non pensavano certo che questa si sarebbe suicidata la sera successiva, impiccandosi, obbligandoli a rimanere ancora lì per prendersi cura del genitore, ora vedovo e incapace di provvedere a se stesso. Come vi raccontiamo …

I migliori album di Kanye West: The College Dropout, Yeezus e tanti altri

... tra cui i singoli Power , Runaway , Monster e All OfLights , che presentano delle collaborazioni con artisti come Jay - Z, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Kid Cudi e Rihanna. Offerta My Beautiful...

EVERGREY: ascolta la versione piano-voce di "Call Out the Dark": metalitalia.com

The Dark and the Wicked, la recensione: un horror crudele e spaventoso Movieplayer

‘Frenzied’ stabbing was girl’s ‘dark fantasies’ turned reality, court told

Transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was stabbed 28 times with a hunting knife in an attack in a park near Warrington earlier this year ...

Louisville art exhibition examines bitter history behind Kentucky sugar chests

Kentucky Sugar Chests, Enslavement, and the Transatlantic World 1790-1865 explores the history of sugar chests in the state and the dark history behind them.