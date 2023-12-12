Rugby: Jo Yapp prima ct donna dell’Australia femminile (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Jo Yapp, ex capitano dell’Inghilterra, con cui ha collezionato 70 presenze, è il nuovo allenatore dell’Australia femminile di Rugby. E’ la prima volta nella storia delle australiane che una donna viene nominata CT. L’ex giocatrice inglese ha firmato un contratto biennale. Queste le prime parole di Yapp: “Non vedo l’ora di iniziare, per me è un grande onore. Primo obiettivo la Coppa del Mondo di Rugby del 2025“. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
