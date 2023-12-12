RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

RFOptic Has Received a Significant Purchase Order from a Major European Telco for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional Subsystems

The sub-systems for 5G testing will include RFOptic's unique remote management and monitoring capabilities TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G industries used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has Received an Order from a multinational telecommunications company, headquartered in the EU,  for its RFoF 4GHz Bidirectional sub-systems. The Telco was looking for an RFoF solution for 5G inter-operability testing. It tested the base station equipment of several providers in its European labs with existing RF switches and coax ...
