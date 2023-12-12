Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch “ZoneUp” Upgrade Program | Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC

(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leading provider offor the global travel industry, and, Asia's leading low-cost carrier, are proud to announce theof "Zone Up". Thisallows passengers to enhance their travel experience by bidding fors on eligibleflights, further strengthening the partnership

Air Europe su Plusgrade, arriva l'asta per promuovere l'upgrade in business

Plusgrade partners with 200+ travel companies including air, hospitality, cruise and rail to help them develop revenue from ancillaries—which refers to everything a company sells on top of the base ...