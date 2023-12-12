(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/, the leading provider offor the global travel industry, and, Asia's leading low-cost carrier, are proud to announce theof "Zone Up". Thisallows passengers to enhance their travel experience by bidding fors on eligibleflights, further strengthening the partnership established with the multi-year, multi-product collaboration announcement in February. Starting this month, thewill be available on allMalaysia (AK) andX (D7) flights. Theallows passengers who booked ...

News su Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch "ZoneUp" Upgrade Program, Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC

Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch "ZoneUp" Upgrade Program, Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2296069/_AirAsia_Launch__ZoneUp__Upgrade_Program_.jpg MEDIA CONTACT: Carrie Mumford, Director, Brand & Communications,, pr@...

Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch "ZoneUp" Upgrade Program, Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade, the leading provider of ancillary revenue solutions for the global travel industry, and AirAsia, Asia's leading low-cost carrier, are proud to announ ...

5 Ways Data Is Delivering Tailored Travel Experiences For Competitive Advantage

Plusgrade partners with 200+ travel companies including air, hospitality, cruise and rail to help them develop revenue from ancillaries—which refers to everything a company sells on top of the base ...