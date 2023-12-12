Plusgrade and AirAsia Launch "ZoneUp" Upgrade Program, Expanding Ancillary Revenue Solutions in APAC (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Plusgrade, the leading provider of Ancillary Revenue Solutions for the global travel industry, and AirAsia, Asia's leading low-cost carrier, are proud to announce the Launch of "Zone Up". This Program allows passengers to enhance their travel experience by bidding for Upgrades on eligible AirAsia flights, further strengthening the partnership established with the multi-year, multi-product collaboration announcement in February. Starting this month, the AirAsia "ZoneUp" Program will be available on all AirAsia Malaysia (AK) and AirAsia X (D7) flights. The Program allows passengers who booked ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
