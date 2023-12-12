(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) The company's compliance to SOC 2II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announces that itcompleted its Service

News su MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

The company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight ...

MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit

The company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security ...