MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) The company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announces that it Successfully completed its Service Leggi su sbircialanotizia
MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging that locates and detects elevated bacterial loads in and around wounds, announces that it Successfully completed its Service Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
News su MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit
MolecuLight Inc.: MolecuLight Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II AuditThe company's compliance to SOC 2 Type II demonstrates the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to security TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight ...
MolecuLight SuccessfullyVideo su : MolecuLight Successfully