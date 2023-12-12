News su MJF e John Cena si sono incontrati alla prima di The Iron Claw

John Cena ed MJF insieme alla premiere di Iron Claw The Shield Of Wrestling

John Cena, MJF attend 'The Iron Claw' LA premiere f4wonline.com

MJF Joined by John Cena & Other WWE Names at The Iron Claw Premiere

The stars were out for the premiere of The Iron Claw, with AEW World Champion MJF being joined by names from WWE. The Iron Claw delves into the lives and numerous tragedies of the Von Erich wrestling ...

John Cena ed MJF insieme alla premiere di Iron Claw

Durante la premiere di Iron Claw, film basato sulla Famiglia Von Erich con protagonisti Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White ed Harris Dickinson , John Cena è stato tra gli ospiti d’onore insieme ad altri ...