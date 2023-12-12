MJF e John Cena si sono incontrati alla prima di The Iron Claw

MJF John

MJF e John Cena si sono incontrati alla prima di The Iron Claw (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) La prima di The Iron Claw ha suscitato interesse sia tra i fan del wrestling che tra gli appassionati di cinema. Il film, prodotto da A24 e BBC Films, racconta la storia la dinastia dei Von Erich, composta da vari fratelli che hanno raggiunto il successo nel mondo del wrestling, molti dei quali coinvolti dalla tragedia. Il ruolo di Maxwell Jacob Friedman in questo film è stato di grande importanza. Il wrestler professionista americano non solo ha fatto una breve apparizione come Lance Von Erich, ma ha anche finanziato il film come produttore esecutivo. Nelle ultime ore, The Scumbag è stato presente alla première di The Iron Claw a Los Angeles, California. MJF si è incontrato con molte personalità di Hollywood invitate a vedere l’ultima proiezione ...
