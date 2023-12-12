LIVE – Newcastle-Milan | Pioli in conferenza stampa DIRETTA

LIVE Newcastle

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
LIVE – Newcastle-Milan, Pioli in conferenza stampa (DIRETTA) (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Il Milan, dopo la pesante sconfitta incassata con il Borussia Dortmund, ha bisogno di vincere contro il Newcastle nel match valevole per la fase a gironi di Champions League 2023/2024. La compagine rossonera ha un solo risultato utile a disposizione per sperare ancora nella qualificazione agli ottavi di finale, ma dovrà anche tenere d’occhio il risultato del Paris Saint-Germain. Nella giornata odierna, martedì 12 dicembre, il tecnico rossonero Stefano Pioli, parlerà in conferenza stampa per presentare la partita e rispondere alle varie domande dei giornalisti. Sportface.it seguirà il tutto in DIRETTA attraverso degli aggiornamenti in tempo reale. PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA FARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5 DOVE SEGUIRLA IN TV ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising

News su LIVE – Newcastle-Milan, Pioli in conferenza stampa (DIRETTA)

'Hanno qualcosa in più': Diletta Leotta si sbilancia sulla corsa Scudetto

È tornata al lavoro qualche settimana dopo aver dato alla luce la sua primogenita, nata dall'amore, esploso all'improvviso, con il portiere del Newcastle United Loris Karius . Segno che ama ...

Vigilia di Newcastle-Milan: alle 12 la rifinitura. Immagini LIVE su MilanNews  Milan News

Tottenham-Newcastle dove vederla: Sky o DAZN Canale tv, diretta streaming, formazioni della partita  Goal.com

Pioli aggrappato a Leao: è la speranza Champions del Milan

I rossoneri si giocano domani sera a Newcastle le ultime possibilità di andare agli ottavi. Il portoghese rientra dopo l’infortunio patito a Lecce ...

Milan, Champions fondamentale: i tre motivi per fare l’impresa a Newcastle

Non solo il prestigio ed il cammino europeo. Ma il Milan ha anche altri motivi specifici per tentare il tutto per tutto in Champions.
Video su : LIVE Newcastle
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : LIVE Newcastle LIVE Newcastle Milan Pioli conferenza