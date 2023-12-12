IW Final Resolution 2023 – Review

(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti nelladi. Sta tornando la TNA e quindi tornano anche i vecchi PPV, come appunto. Non ci sono stati match titolati per le cinture maggiori ma comunque qualche match interessante c’è stato. Analizziamo ogni match. I i PRE SHOW i PCO vs Jessie vs (05:25) PCO ha avuto untutto sommato positivo, quindi vederlo lottare nel pre show contro il “temutissimo” Jessie V non mi sembra un grande riconoscimento verso il buon lavoro svolto da lui ad Impact. Ha vinto anche contro lottatori di un certo livello, ma ovviamente Jessie V non fa parte di questa categoria. Evitabile. Winner: PCO N.C. i Jack Price vs Aiden Prince (06:31) Altro match assolutamente skippabile. Tornano a ...

Pimax Crystal Wins at the CES 2024 Innovation Awards

...work together to maximize the intrinsicpower of the aspheric lens and fully leverage the ultra - high light transmittance of the optical - grade glass material to ensure that the...

TNA: I risultati completi di Final Resolution 2023 World Wrestling

IMPACT WRESTLING: Risultati Final Resolution 2023 Tuttowrestling

Reliance Capital's Rs 9861cr resolution plan awaits final NCLT approval

IIHL, a Hinduja Group company and the successful resolution applicant, is facing obstacles in progressing its Rs 9,861 crore Resolution Plan for Reliance Capital Ltd. due to ongoing litigation.

Sevilla fans to attend Lens Champions League game after successful appeal

Sevilla fans will be allowed into their final Champions League group stage game against Lens on Tuesday night after the Spanish club successfully appealed a ban from French authorities. An order from ...