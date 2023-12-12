I pronostici di martedì 12 dicembre | Champions League

pronostici martedì

Autore : ilveggente
I pronostici di martedì 12 dicembre: Champions League (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) I pronostici di martedì 12 dicembre: c’è l’ultima giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League, in campo Inter e Napoli. Inizia stasera l’ultima giornata della fase a gironi di Champions League, in campo i gironi A, B, C e D. Nel gruppo A il Bayern Monaco già qualificato come primo sarà ospite del Manchester United che deve vincere e sperare in un pareggio nello scontro diretto tra Copenaghen e Galatasaray: i turchi hanno una ghiotta occasione per centrare gli ottavi di finale e sembrano in grado di prendersi i tre punti. L’allenatore dell’Inter Simone Inzaghi (LaPresse) – IlVeggente.itQuasi tutto deciso nel gruppo B: l’Arsenal sicuro del primo posto fa visita al PSV già qualificato, Lens e Siviglia si sfidano per il terzo posto che vale il passaggio in Europa ...
