HyperStrong CEO Attends COP28 | Actively Contributes to Global Sustainable Development Goals

HyperStrong CEO

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
HyperStrong CEO Attends COP28, Actively Contributes to Global Sustainable Development Goals (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong" or "the Company") co-founder, chairman, and CEO Jianhui Zhang attended the recent 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he presented and participated in discussions on crucial topics such as Sustainable Development, energy transformation
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

News su HyperStrong CEO Attends COP28, Actively Contributes to Global Sustainable Development Goals

HyperStrong CEO Attends COP28, Actively Contributes to Global Sustainable Development Goals  StreetInsider

AI Nexus Healthcare Joins Mayo Clinic Platform's Accelerate Program  Kalkine Media

HyperStrong CEO Attends COP28, Actively Contributes to Global Sustainable Development Goals

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong" or "the Company") co-founder, chairman, and CEO Jianhui Zhang attended the recent ...
Video su : HyperStrong CEO
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : HyperStrong CEO HyperStrong Attends COP28 Actively Contributes