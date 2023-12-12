HyperOS Global si avvicina al lancio: spuntano changelog e primi firmware (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) HyperOS di Xiaomi si avvicina al lancio in versione Globale: scopriamo insieme parte del changelog di HyperOS Global e i primi firmware! L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
News su HyperOS Global si avvicina al lancio: spuntano changelog e primi firmware
Poco F6 e F6 Pro, versioni rebranded del Redmi K70, in arrivo... suggerendo che il Poco F6 (2311DRK48G Global - 2311DRK48I India) potrebbe essere una versione ... Altre caratteristiche includono Android 14 con interfaccia utente HyperOS , un sensore di impronte ...
HyperOS Global si avvicina al lancio: spunta parte del changelog ufficiale TuttoAndroid.net
HyperOS Global: trapela il changelog con le novità di Xiaomi GizChina.it
Redmi 13C 4G with 90Hz HD+ Display, Helio G85 SoC on sale today starting at 7,999 (~$96)The Redmi 13C, a recently unveiled budget-friendly smartphone by Redmi, made its debut in the Indian market last week. While it has already been released in global markets such as Nigeria, it goes by ...
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro featuring 144Hz LCD display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 tipped to launch globallyReports have revealed Xiaomi is working on the Pad 7 series of flagship tablets for the Chinese market. This year, the company unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6, Pad 6 Pro, and Pad 6 Max in the Chinese market ...
HyperOS GlobalVideo su : HyperOS Global