Hilco Global, a World Leading Diversified Financial Services Holding Company, Appoints Neil Aaronson and Henry Foster as Co-Presidents (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Hilco Global, the Diversified Financial Services, investment, and asset management Company, today announced the appointment of two Hilco operating Company leaders to the role of Co-President at the Holding Company.  New Co-President's Neil Aaronson and Henry Foster are both longtime leaders within the Global Diversified Financial Services firm, both having helped to successfully build very large and growing Hilco business units, serving as the CEO's at Hilco Real Estate and Hilco Capital ...
