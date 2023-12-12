GM Defense and Jankel Announce Collaboration

GM Defense and Jankel Announce Collaboration
WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and Jankel, a British world-leader in the design, integration, manufacture and support of high-specification Defense systems, Announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU establishes a framework to jointly pursue business opportunities for Defense and government customers using GM Defense mobility solutions, including the Heavy-Duty Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) international variant, the Integrated Armored Vehicle (IAV). The Collaboration will include support work in the U.S., in addition to the UK, Europe and in other locations where Jankel has an established support capability. GM Defense uses a commercial-based approach, ...
