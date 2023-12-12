Gerry Christmas | l’album di Natale di Gerry Scotti con i grandi classici

Gerry Christmas

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a feedpress.me©

Autore : feedpress.me
"Gerry Christmas", l’album di Natale di Gerry Scotti con i grandi classici (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) E' uscito " Gerry Christmas ", l’album di Natale di Gerry Scotti , il risultato di un’equazione magica: uno tra i più popolare e amati conduttore della tv, ma anche il più «memato» in Italia, idolo della Generazione Z, si unisce all’atmosfera dei grandi classici natalizi a cui si aggiunge l’Intelligenza Artificiale, quello che si ottiene è il perfetto album per le feste. Con questa favola...
Leggi su feedpress.me
Advertising

Gerry Scotti Is Coming to Town

Un vero pilastro di Mediaset che, quest'anno, ha tirato fuori dal cilindro Gerry Christmas , l'album natalizio scaturito dai tantissimi video virali formato social creati grazie all'Intelligenza ...

Gerry Scotti: "E quest'anno 'Gerry Christmas' lo dico con il mio album di Natale"  TGCOM

Gerry Scotti, esce l’album Gerry Christmas: con l’intelligenza artificiale ricrea i grandi classici natalizi  La Stampa

‘Golden Bachelor' Theresa Nist Shares Best Christmas Gift Ever

Theresa Nist as she found popularity in Gerry Turner’s Golden Bachelor. The winner of the inaugural... The post ‘Golden Bachelor’ Theresa Nist Shares Best Christmas Gift Ever appeared first on TV ...

RedBird IMI Becomes New Frontrunner to Buy All3Media

Jeff Zucker and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird IMI has emerged as the new frontrunner to purchase U.K. production-distribution outfit All3Media, Variety understands. The Financial Times reported on Tuesday ...
Video su : Gerry Christmas
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Gerry Christmas Gerry Christmas l’album Natale Gerry