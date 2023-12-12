EA Sports FC 24 SBC Kylian Mbappe POTM Ligue 1 Novembre | Seconda Volta Giocatore Del Mese

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Kylian Mbappe POTM Ligue 1 Novembre: Seconda Volta Giocatore Del Mese (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Kylian Mbappe è il Player Of The Month del Mese di Novembre della Ligue 1 per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. L’attaccante francese durante il Mese di Novembre è stato fondamentale con i suoi gol nelle partite del PSG disputate nella Ligue 1. La SCR in questione sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 22 Gennaio. Potrete riscattare la carta POTM di Kylian Mbappe completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che la software house canadese renderà disponibile nella modalità Ultimate Team. La carta POTM viene assegnata tramite un sistema di votazioni che proclama il calciatore che si è contraddistinto per le prestazioni fornite nelle ...
