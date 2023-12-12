Daily Crown | doni per i bambini bisognosi | i figli di William e Kate volontari per Natale

Daily Crown: doni per i bambini bisognosi, i figli di William e Kate volontari per Natale (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Londra, 12 dic. (Adnkronos) - A Natale, si sa, sono tutti più buoni, nessuno escluso, nemmeno i bambini della famiglia reale britannica. E allora, quale migliore occasione, per mamma Kate, del periodo che precede la feste, ma durante il quale è tutta una corsa agli acquisti dei regali, per insegnare ai piccoli rampolli di casa Windsor a fare beneficenza? La principessa del Galles non ha perso l'occasione e ha mantenuto la promessa di tornare assieme ai figli, in qualità di aiutanti, alla Baby Bank di Maidenhead, dove i principini Louis, di cinque anni, George, di 10, e Charlotte, di otto, hanno aiutato la mamma a confezionare doni per i bambini del regno meno fortunati di loro. E' stato proprio il più piccolo dei tre, Louis, a mostrarsi particolarmente entusiasta, tenendo fra le ...
