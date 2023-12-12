Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marks another successful year with prestigious philanthropy award (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) thALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist of the year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum. The award is in recognition of the Foundation's social projects, having provided $150 million for healthcare, education, infrastructure and cultural projects Leggi su sbircialanotizia
The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist of the year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum. The award is in recognition of the Foundation's social projects, having provided $150 million for healthcare, education, infrastructure and cultural projects Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
THE BULAT UTEMURATOV FOUNDATION OPENS CUTTING-EDGE SCHOOL IN KAZAKHSTAN – Padovanews Padova News
Alberto e Charlène si rilassano su uno yacht di un «minaccioso» oligarca blue News | Svizzera italiana
Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marks another successful year with prestigious philanthropy awardALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist ...
Bulat UtemuratovVideo su : Bulat Utemuratov