Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marks another successful year with prestigious philanthropy award

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist of the year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum. The award is in recognition of the Foundation's social projects, having provided $150 million for healthcare, education, infrastructure and cultural projects
The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has completed another successful year with Bulat Utemuratov, the organization's founder, recently named Philanthropist of the year 2023 by the Kazakhstan Growth Forum.
