(Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) STUHR, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/will launch theinon 12th December, representing a huge leap forward from the predecessor EB70 in charging capabilities, UPS reliability, and app control features. Theis a versatilesolution for both outdoor activities and emergency backup. It can

News su BLUETTI Launches AC70 Portable Power Station in Europe

BLUETTI Launches AC70 Portable Power Station in Europe PR Newswire UK

BLUETTI Launches AC2A, AC70, AC200L Portable Power Stations in Australia New Atlas

BLUETTI Launches AC2A, AC70, AC200L Portable Power Stations in Australia

If you’re going camping or prepping for an emergency, BLUETTI's portable power stations stand ready to silently power your gear for hours—or even days—at a time.

Perfect for Boating, Decarbon Venture Launches Smallest, Lightest and Pound-for-Pound the Most Powerful Solar Generators, Now on Kickstarter

For power on the water, boats and yachts benefit from Decarbon Venture's IP55 rated modular semi-solid batteries with incredible power-to-weight ratioThe swappable modular battery design means you can ...