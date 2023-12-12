Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan

Aramco acquire

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

Autore : sbircialanotizia
Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, today signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% equity stake in Gas &; Oil Pakistan Ltd. ("GO"). GO, a diversified downstream fuels, lubricants and convenience stores operator, is one of the largest retail and storage companies
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

Saudi Arabia's Aramco to acquire 40% stake in Pakistan's one of largest oil and gas companies  Anadolu Agency | English

Aramco to acquire a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan  Macau Business

Saudi Aramco to acquire 40 per cent stake in GO Pakistan

Saudi Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, Tuesday December 12, 2023 signed definitive agreements to acquire 40 per cent equity stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd ...

Saudi Aramco Enters Pakistan in Downstream Expansion Drive

Saudi Aramco is entering Pakistan’s downstream market by acquiring a 40% stake in Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd, one of the country’s largest retail and storage companies ...
Video su : Aramco acquire
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Aramco acquire Aramco acquire stake & Pakistan