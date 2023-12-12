Android 14 QPR2: tutte le novità sui Google Pixel dalla beta 2 (Di martedì 12 dicembre 2023) Google ha recentemente avviato il rilascio della beta 2 di Android 14 QPR2: scopriamo tutte le novità della nuova versione in anteprima. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
Android 14 QPR2 beta 2 disponibile: ecco novità, problemi e link al downloadÈ disponibile all'installazione Android 14 QPR2 beta 2 , la terza arrivata fin qui del secondo Quarterly Platform Releases che secondo indiscrezioni sarà distribuito a tutti gli utenti a marzo. Del resto Android 14 QPR1 'stabile' è ...
Android 14 QPR2 beta 2 disponibile: ecco novità, problemi e link al download HDblog
Android 14 QPR2: tutte le novità sui Google Pixel dalla beta 2 TuttoAndroid.net
Android 14 may get a built-in anti-phishing featureThis new security feature was found hidden within the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 release. With this feature, Google will automatically detect if apps are fishy. According to a report by Android expert ...
Android 14's latest beta adds big changes to notifications, quick settings and moreThe latest Android 14 beta offers a new Bluetooth switching pop-up (via Rahman and AP) when tapping and holding the relevant Quick Settings tile. So now in addition to offering a speedy way to disable ...
Android QPR2Video su : Android QPR2