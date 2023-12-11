WWE | Una superstar di NXT sarà a Raw questa notte

WWE: Una superstar di NXT sarà a Raw questa notte (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) La puntata di RAW di questa notte si prospetta già molto interessante: ovviamente, il grande focus della serata sarà CM Punk, chiamato a scegliere il proprio roster di appartenenza. L’episodio odierno dello show rosso, inoltre. vedrà svolgersi diversi match di alto livello quali un gustosissimo Nakamura vs. Cody Rhodes ma, soprattutto, Drew McIntyre avrà la possibilità di affrontare in singolo Jey Uso. Secondo alcune indiscrezioni fornite dal PWInsider, durante i tapings del prossimo episodio di RAW sarà presente anche un membro del roster di NXT, trattasi di Von Wagner:“La star di NXT, Von Wagner, sarà ai tapings di RAW questa notte”. Il report di PWI ha inoltre aggiunto che, il wrestler, probabilmente prenderà parte a Main Event, show che viene ...
