WWE: Johnny Gargano chiamato a distrugge la Chitarra dei Jacksonville Jaguars nel pre-show del match dei Cleveland Browns (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Ieri la superstar della WWE Johnny Gargano ha preso parte al pre-show della partita dei i suoi Cleveland Browns della lega NFL. Come da tradizione a Gargano è stata consegnata una Chitarra dei rivali del Jacksonville Jaguars, che ha distrutto come parte del rituale cerimoniale pre-partita. I Browns hanno poi vinto la partita 31-27. Johnny Wrestling with the guitar smash! @Browns @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/zSVBFvOrDF— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 10, 2023 Gargano non è il primo wrestler della WWE a distruggere una Chitarra prima della partita dei Cleveland Browns; anche The Miz ha ...Leggi su zonawrestling
