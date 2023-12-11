The European Commission granted Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) ®®1,2 3®MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bracco Imaging S.p.A., an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through a comprehensive portfolio inclusive of precision diagnostic imaging modalities, announces that on December 7, 2023 the European Commission (EC) has granted the Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union (EU). The approval granted by the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Bracco Imaging S.p.A., an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through a comprehensive portfolio inclusive of precision diagnostic imaging modalities, announces that on December 7, 2023 the European Commission (EC) has granted the Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union (EU). The approval granted by the Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Stage Bruxelles con CEPI - Confederation of European Paper Industries in affari pubblici Scambieuropei
Financial Intermediation Network of European Studies workshop La Statale News
Giornata nazionale dello Spazio 2023, venerdì 15 dicembre a Montecitorio un confronto tra 300 imprese a cura di Fondazione LeonardoPresidente di European Centre for Space Law– ECSL-ESA; Presidente di European Centre for Space Law – ECSL-ESA. Nel corso del dialogo tra imprese spaziali e presidenti di Commissione parlamentari, ...
Guerbet announces marketing authorisation approval of Elucirem™ (Gadopiclenol) in the European UnionVILLEPINTE, France, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guerbet, global leader in contrast products for medical imaging, announced today that the European Commission has approved the marketing in the Europe ...
The EuropeanVideo su : The European