The European Commission granted Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® gadopiclenol in the European Union

The European Commission granted Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Bracco Imaging S.p.A., an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through a comprehensive portfolio inclusive of precision diagnostic imaging modalities, announces that on December 7, 2023 the European Commission (EC) has granted the Marketing Authorisation for Vueway® (gadopiclenol) in the European Union (EU). The approval granted by the
