Survive the Game: trama, dove vederlo, cast, spiegazione del finale (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Survive the Game è un film di genere thriller del 2021 diretto da James Cullen Bressack. Protagonista è l’attore Bruce Willis, il quale guida un cast stellare. La trama inizia con un poliziotto ferito, il suo collega e un veterano con il passato travagliato si ritrovano a dover lottare contro una banda di trafficanti di droga in una fattoria isolata. Ciò che segue è un vero e proprio gioco di sopravvivenza, alla ricerca di un lieto fine. Vediamo ora insieme il riassunto del film, il cast e come finisce. Survive the Game: il riassunto della trama Leggi anche: Inheritance – Eredità: trama, cast e spiegazione del finale Leggi anche: Silver e il libro dei sogni ...Leggi su latuafonte
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
I 5 migliori libri sul cyberstalkingDiffamazione via web, prove digitali, sex crimes, cyberstalking, cyberbullismo, reati privacy Surviving a Cyberstalker: How to Prevent and Survive Cyberabuse and Stalking The Fight for Privacy: ...
Smalland: Survive the Wilds in arrivo a Dicembre GameScore
Annunciato il lancio per PlayStation di Smalland: Survive the Wilds, un survival molto promettente PlayStationBit
EDITORIAL: Failing on the learning curveThe propensity of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus to land himself in hot water is worrying. He’s barely been in the job two months and he’s brought a worrying litany of bad judgment calls to his ...
Nigel Farage finishes third on I'm A Celebrity after reaching finalThe former UKIP and Brexit Party leader was reportedly paid up to £1.5 million for his appearance in the jungle.
Survive theVideo su : Survive the