Snowfeet Pro è un mini sci che rivoluziona gli sport invernali

Snowfeet Pro

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a wired©

Autore : wired
Snowfeet Pro è un mini sci che rivoluziona gli sport invernali (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Discesa, fondo, scialpinismo: non ci sono limiti per questo curioso accessorio da agganciare allo scarpone
Leggi su wired
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Snowfeet Pro è un mini sci che rivoluziona gli sport invernali  WIRED Italia

Discese da brividi con Snowfeet  WIRED Italia

Snowfeet Pro, World's Most Versatile Ski Skates, Raises over $100k on Kickstarter

Snowfeet, the makers of the world's most versatile ski skates, have now raised over $100k since launching their newest release, the Snowfeet Pro, on Kickstarter at the end of November.
Video su : Snowfeet Pro
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Snowfeet Pro Snowfeet mini rivoluziona sport invernali