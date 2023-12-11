SLAM Attack: Nuova vulnerabilità basata su Spectre colpisce CPU Intel, AMD e Arm (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Ricercatori della Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam hanno rivelato un nuovo attacco side-channel chiamato SLAM, potenzialmente sfruttabile per rivelare informazioni sensibili dalla memoria del kernel su CPU attuali e future di Intel, AMD e Arm. L’attacco è uno sfruttamento completo di Spectre basato su una Nuova funzionalità nelle CPU … ? Leggi su windows8.myblog
