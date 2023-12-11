“Shared Decision Medicine, nel tumore della mammella metastatico”, due giorni di convegno presso il NapHub di Napoli (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Tempo di lettura: 3 minutiIl trattamento ideale per le pazienti con carcinoma mammario metastatico (MBC) dovrebbe considerare le circostanze, le preferenze e i valori della paziente. E’ questo il tema principale che sarà trattato il prossimo 14 e 15 dicembre, nel corso del convegno che si terrà presso NapHub a Napoli, dal titolo “Shared Decision Medicine, nel tumore della mammella metastatico”, rivolto a medici e pazienti, e promosso dalla professoressa Grazia ARPINO e dal professore Sabino DE PLACIDO, responsabili del progetto in collaborazione con i professori Carmine DE ANGELIS e Mario GIULIANO e con molteplici professionisti del mondo accademico ed ospedaliero ...Leggi su anteprima24
