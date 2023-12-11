Newcastle-Milan | Kjaer non riesce a recuperare | difesa ridotta all’osso

Newcastle Milan

Newcastle-Milan, Kjaer non riesce a recuperare: difesa ridotta all’osso (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Simon Kjaer non riuscirà a tornare a disposizione per Newcastle-Milan di dopodomani sera in Champions League. Problemi per il Diavolo
