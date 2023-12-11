Monster Hunter Wilds esce nel 2025 su PS5, Xbox Series e PC (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) (Adnkronos) – Durante i Game Awards 2023 Capcom ha rivelato il suo nuovo progetto legato a una delle sue serie più amate: Monster Hunter Wilds. Il nuovo capitolo è attualmente in fase di sviluppo e si prevede la sua uscita nel 2025 per PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC tramite Steam. Ryozo Tsujimoto, produttore Leggi su periodicodaily
