LIVE – Scandicci-Novara | A1 Femminile 2023 2024 volley in DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Latestualedi Savino Del Bene-Igor Gorgonzola, partita valevole per l’undicesima giornata di andata della Serie A1di. Le toscane di Massimo Barbolini, quarte in classifica con gli stessi punti delle azzurre, vogliono sfruttare il campo di casa per aggiudicarsi il big match e guadagnare una posizione. Dall’altra parte della rete ci sono le ragazze di Lorenzo Bernardi, che vanno a caccia di riscatto dopo la sconfitta incassata contro la capolista Conegliano per non perdere ulteriore terreno. Si preannuncia grande spettacolo: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di lunedì 11 dicembre al Palazzo Wanny di Firenze. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una ...