LIVE – Scandicci-Novara | A1 Femminile 2023 2024 volley in DIRETTA

LIVE Scandicci

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sportface©

Autore : sportface
LIVE – Scandicci-Novara: A1 Femminile 2023/2024 volley in DIRETTA (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) La DIRETTA testuale LIVE di Savino Del Bene Scandicci-Igor Gorgonzola Novara, partita valevole per l’undicesima giornata di andata della Serie A1 Femminile 2023/2024 di volley. Le toscane di Massimo Barbolini, quarte in classifica con gli stessi punti delle azzurre, vogliono sfruttare il campo di casa per aggiudicarsi il big match e guadagnare una posizione. Dall’altra parte della rete ci sono le ragazze di Lorenzo Bernardi, che vanno a caccia di riscatto dopo la sconfitta incassata contro la capolista Conegliano per non perdere ulteriore terreno. Si preannuncia grande spettacolo: chi si aggiudicherà la vittoria? L’appuntamento è per le ore 20.30 di lunedì 11 dicembre al Palazzo Wanny di Firenze. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una ...
Leggi su sportface
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

LIVE " Scandicci - Budapest 3 - 0 (25 - 14, 25 - 19, 25 - 15): gironi Champions League femminile 2024 volley in DIRETTA

  Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia con una diretta testuale live della partita Scandicci - Budapest della Cev Champions League 2023/2024 di volley femminile aggiornata minuto per minuto, per non ...

LIVE Scandicci-Vasas Budapest, Champions League volley femminile in DIRETTA: impegno alla portata per le toscane  OA Sport

VOLLEY FEMMINILE CEV CHAMPIONS LEAGUE- Pool B live Savino Del Bene Scandicci-Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul ...  FirenzeViolaSuperSport Live

Busto-Bergamo, Casalmaggiore-Pinerolo anticipi dell' 11a

Sabato si gioca sui due campi lombardi alle 20.30 e alle 21.00. Domenica altre quattro sfide. Posticipo di lusso lunedì 11.00 Scandicci-Novara ...

Champions League: Scandicci supera il Vasas in tre set

Ancora una prestazione perfetta di Antropova e compagni che si impongono, in appena un'ora e cinque minuti per 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15) sulle magiare. Con i tre punti le ragazze di Barbolini restano ...
Video su : LIVE Scandicci
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : LIVE Scandicci LIVE Scandicci Novara Femminile 2023