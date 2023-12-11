Keppel partners AM Green to explore biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels opportunities in Asia and the Middle East (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) SINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel), through its Infrastructure Division, and AM Green, which is wholly owned and controlled by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore opportunities to produce biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels, such as bio and Green methanol, second-generation (2G) ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The MOU was signed against the backdrop of COP 28 in Dubai. The two parties will jointly identify, evaluate and co-develop projects in SouthEast Asia and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel), through its Infrastructure Division, and AM Green, which is wholly owned and controlled by the founders of Hyderabad-based Greenko Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly explore opportunities to produce biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels, such as bio and Green methanol, second-generation (2G) ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The MOU was signed against the backdrop of COP 28 in Dubai. The two parties will jointly identify, evaluate and co-develop projects in SouthEast Asia and the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:
Keppel partners AM Green to explore biogenic carbon - based sustainable fuels opportunities in Asia and the Middle East... [email protected] Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297172/Greenko_Keppel.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/keppel - partners - am - green - to -...
Keppel partners AM Green ZAWYA
Gentari partners Keppel to develop sustainable energy solutions in Southeast Asia The Star Online
Keppel partners AM Green to explore biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels opportunities in Asia and the Middle EastSINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel), through its Infrastructure Division, and AM Green, which is wholly owned and controlled by the founders of ...
Keppel partnersVideo su : Keppel partners