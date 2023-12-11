Keppel partners AM Green to explore biogenic carbon-based sustainable fuels opportunities in Asia and the Middle East

(Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) SINGAPORE and DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/Corporation Limited (), through its Infrastructure Division, and AM, which is wholly owned and controlled by the founders of Hyderabad-ko Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointlyto produce, such as bio andmethanol, second-generation (2G) ethanol andaviation fuel (SAF). The MOU was signed against the backdrop of COP 28 in Dubai. The two parties will jointly identify, evaluate and co-develop projects in Southand the ...

