Julian Schiller Appointed as Head of Capital Solutions at LCM Partners

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/LCMis very pleased to announce the appointment ofto its senior management team as a Managing Director andof. This strategic hire underscores LCM's commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned industry professionals, ensuring that it continues to offer unparalleled service