Guerbet announces marketing authorisation approval of Elucirem™ (Gadopiclenol) in the European Union

Leggi su sbircialanotizia

(Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) 1,2,3VILLEPINTE, France, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/, global leader in contrast products for medical imaging, announced today that theCommission has approved thein the(EU) of), a macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA), for use in contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Born ofinnovation,) is