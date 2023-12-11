Deenova achieves unprecedented success with third consecutive sales record in France and strategic expansions across Italy | Norway | North Africa | and Germany

Deenova achieves

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Deenova, a leading healthcare automation solutions and service provider, is pleased to report another year of unparalleled success in 2023. The company has not only secured its third consecutive sales record in France but has also triumphed in significant tenders, marking strategic expansions into Italy, Norway, North Africa, and Germany.
