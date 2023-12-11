BlackBerry Appoints John Giamatteo as CEO (Di lunedì 11 dicembre 2023) Company to Pursue Full Separation of IoT and Cybersecurity Business Units WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/
BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the appointment of John J. Giamatteo as its new Chief Executive Officer and as a member of its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Richard (Dick) Lynch, who has served as interim Chief Executive Officer since November 4, 2023, will continue as Board Chair. The Company also announced that it will separate the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses, and that they will operate as fully standalone divisions. BlackBerry will no longer pursue a subsidiary IPO of the IoT business. Appointment of John J. Giamatteo as BlackBerry CEO Giamatteo has served as the President of
