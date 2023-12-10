ROH | A Final Battle anche un match tributo a Jay Briscoe

(Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Non è certamente un segreto, le vendite di, il PPV della ROH che avrà luogo venerdì prossimo, sono state ampiamente sotto le aspettative. Tuttavia diverse storyline vedranno il loro culmine durante questo evento, come la rivalità fra Athena e Billie Starkz che vedrà le due affrontarsi con il titolo femminile in palio, o l’astio fra Ethan Page e Tony Nese che sfocierà in un I quit. L’annuncio più recente riguarda, invece, unal compianto Jay. In onore di Jay L’ultima aggiunta alla card diaggiungerà po’ di star power, con il Blackpool Combat Club che affronterà gli FTR e Mark. Ilfungerà da omaggio a Jay, che un anno ...

