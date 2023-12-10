ROH : I Quit Match ufficiale per Final Battle - la firma tra Page e Nese finisce ovviamente nel caos
ROH : Riconoscimento meritato - Athena vs Billie Starkz sarà il main event di Final Battle!
ROH : Blackpool Combat Club a Final Battle - Danielson sfida Mark Briscoe e gli FTR
ROH : Difficoltà enormi per Final Battle - nemmeno 1000 biglietti venduti a dieci giorni dal PPV
ROH : Nuovo match aggiunto alla card di Final Battle - l’annuncio a Collision
ROH : Billie Starkz non ne può più di Athena - a Final Battle cercherà di sottrarle il titolo del mondo
Infortunio per Athena: la campionessa non salterà ROH Final Battle World Wrestling
ROH: A Final Battle anche un match tributo a Jay Briscoe Zona Wrestling
Athena Says Billie Starkz Is Not Ready To Beat Her At ROH Final BattleAthena says Billie Starkz is not ready to beat her. During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena addressed whether she has imagined losing her title to 19 ...
Athena Shares Her Aspirations for ROH Women's World ChampionshipAthena is set to main event her second pay-per-view as ROH Women's World Champion and she will do so with a broken nose. In a since deleted post on Twitter, Athena revealed she suffered the injury at ...