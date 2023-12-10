ROH | A Final Battle anche un match tributo a Jay Briscoe

ROH Final

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Autore : zonawrestling
ROH: A Final Battle anche un match tributo a Jay Briscoe (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Non è certamente un segreto, le vendite di Final Battle, il PPV della ROH che avrà luogo venerdì prossimo, sono state ampiamente sotto le aspettative. Tuttavia diverse storyline vedranno il loro culmine durante questo evento, come la rivalità fra Athena e Billie Starkz che vedrà le due affrontarsi con il titolo femminile in palio, o l’astio fra Ethan Page e Tony Nese che sfocierà in un I quit match. L’annuncio più recente riguarda, invece, un match tributo al compianto Jay Briscoe. In onore di Jay L’ultima aggiunta alla card di Final Battle aggiungerà po’ di star power, con il Blackpool Combat Club che affronterà gli FTR e Mark Briscoe. Il match fungerà da omaggio a Jay Briscoe, che un anno ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre News in Rete:

Infortunio per Athena: la campionessa non salterà ROH Final Battle  World Wrestling

ROH: A Final Battle anche un match tributo a Jay Briscoe  Zona Wrestling

Athena Says Billie Starkz Is Not Ready To Beat Her At ROH Final Battle

Athena says Billie Starkz is not ready to beat her. During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena addressed whether she has imagined losing her title to 19 ...

Athena Shares Her Aspirations for ROH Women's World Championship

Athena is set to main event her second pay-per-view as ROH Women's World Champion and she will do so with a broken nose. In a since deleted post on Twitter, Athena revealed she suffered the injury at ...
Video su : ROH Final
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : ROH Final Final Battle anche match tributo