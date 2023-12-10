Premier League | il City ribalta il Luton | Chelsea ko | Fulham a valanga Milan | visto il Newcastle? Ko 4-1 con gli Spurs

Premier League : il City ribalta il Luton - Chelsea ko - Fulham a valanga. LIVE Tottenham-Newcastle 4-0
Highlights e gol Everton-Chelsea 2-0 - Premier League 2023/24 (VIDEO)
Formazioni ufficiali Tottenham-Newcastle - Premier League 2023/2024
La Juventus sogna in grande: un top del Real Madrid nel mirinoOltre alla Juventus, che sta già parlando con il procuratore, anche alcune squadre di Premier League si sono interessate al centrocampista tedesco. Chelsea, Manchester United e Manchester City sono, ...
Il City senza Haaland ritrova la vittoria. West Ham travolto dal Fulham: 5-0!La squadra di Guardiola passa 2-1 a Luton, non senza patemi. Clamoroso tonfo degli Hammers. L'Everton piega il Chelsea. Alle 17.30 Tottenham-Newcastle ...
Guardiola trema a Luton, poi la ribalta: il City respira. Chelsea, altro tonfoLa formazione di Manchester torna al successo in Premier grazie ai gol di Bernardo Silva e Grealish. Goleada del Fulham al West Ham, i Blues perdono in casa dell'Everton ...