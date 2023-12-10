Premier League 2023 2024 | il Tottenham rialza la testa | Newcastle travolto prima del Milan

Highlights e gol Tottenham-Newcastle 4-1 : Premier League 2023/2024 (VIDEO)
Premier League : il City ribalta il Luton - Chelsea ko - Fulham a valanga. Milan - visto il Newcastle? Ko 4-1 con gli Spurs
Premier League : il City ribalta il Luton - Chelsea ko - Fulham a valanga. LIVE Tottenham-Newcastle 4-0
Premier League : il City ribalta il Luton - Chelsea ko - Fulham a valanga. LIVE Tottenham-Newcastle 2-0
Highlights e gol Everton-Chelsea 2-0 - Premier League 2023/24 (VIDEO)
Premier League : il City ribalta il Luton - Chelsea ko - Fulham a valanga. A breve Tottenham-Newcastle
La Juventus sogna in grande: un top del Real Madrid nel mirinoOltre alla Juventus, che sta già parlando con il procuratore, anche alcune squadre di Premier League si sono interessate al centrocampista tedesco. Chelsea, Manchester United e Manchester City sono, ...
Diritti tv, cosa c'è dietro l'ultima vendita della Premier League La Gazzetta dello Sport
Diretta Tottenham - Newcastle (4-0) Premier League 2023 la Repubblica
Tottenham-Newcastle 4-1, Son-show con un gol e due assist: Pochettino torna a vincere, Howe spera in un cambio di rottaPREMIER LEAGUE - Il Tottenham travolge il Newcastle al termine di una partita senza storia: gli Spurs travolgono i Magpies con il punteggio di 4-1. Il protagoni ...
Troppo Tottenham per il Newcastle: nel 4-1 primo gol inglese di UdogieIl Tottenham di Ange Postecoglou ha battuto il Newcastle United di Eddie Howe: prima rete in Premier League per Destiny Udogie ...