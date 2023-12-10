Newcastle | che batosta! Il Tottenham domina e vince 4-1

Newcastle che

Newcastle, che batosta! Il Tottenham domina e vince 4-1 (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Gol di Udogie, Richarlison (doppietta) e Son. I Magpies arrivano nel peggiore dei modi alla sfida di Champions contro il Milan
Il Newcastle subisce un'altra batosta in campionato. Dopo il 3 - 0 nell'infrasettimanale contro l'Everton, i Magpies vengono travolti 4 - 1 dal Tottenham. Partita senza storia in casa degli Spurs, che ...

Il futuro di Stefano Pioli, oggi più di prima, è posto su un filo sottile. Dopo Newcastle possono esserci novità.

Pioli, c’è lo spettro dell’esonero: decisivo il Newcastle Acque agitate in casa Milan dopo la sconfitta di ieri sul campo dell’Atalanta, col 3-2 finale siglato da un tacco di Muriel in pieno recupero.
