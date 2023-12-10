LA Knight: “Punk e Orton mettetevi in fila, tocca prima a me affrontare Reigns” (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Tempi duri per l’Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. La girandola del suoi prossimi avversari non sembra avere fine: tra il ritorno di CM Punk, mina vagante che ha detto di volere il main event di Wrestlemania 40, per passare a quello di Randy Orton che ha palesemente dichiarato guerra alla Bloodline per averlo messo fuori gioco l’anno scorso, e senza dimenticare Cody Rhodes e la sua ormai celebre “storia da concludere” legata proprio al titolo del Tribal Chief, la scelta è ampia. In tutto ciò però c’è anche un altro nome, che non è altri che l’ultimo avversario affrontato e sconfitto dal campione a Crown Jewel lo scorso mese: LA Knight. Durante uno degli ultimi live event, nello specifico quello a Utica, NY, la coppia formata da LA Knight e Kevin Owens ha sconfitto Jimmy Uso e Solo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
