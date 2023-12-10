FC 24 TOTW 13 Prediction | i favoriti per la Squadra della Settimana!

TOTW Prediction

Autore : imiglioridififa
FC 24 TOTW 13 Prediction: i favoriti per la Squadra della Settimana! (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Nuovo appuntamento con la nostra rubrica dedicata alla scoperta dei nomi di alcuni possibili protagonisti della Squadra della Settimana! Ecco la nostra Prediction del TOTW 13 di FC 24, in uscita mercoledì 13 dicembre Come ogni anno proveremo al termine di ogni giornata di campionato a fare una selezione di quei calciatori che si sono messi in evidenza nelle partite dei giorni precedenti, in particolare in quelle dei 5 campionati principali (Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Bundesliga e Ligue 1) e che quindi potrebbero trovare spazio nel Team of the Week Nel Pitch Notes rilasciato venerdì 15 settembre Electronic Arts ha svelato alcune interessanti novità che riguarderanno il TOTW volte soprattutto a rendere più “utilizzabili” e “competitive” le card ...
