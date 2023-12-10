AEW: Dynamite Winter is Coming 2023, annunciati nuovi match (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Questa notte durante la messa in onda di AEW Collision su TNT Drama e Fite TV, sono stati annunciati i match della card di AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2023. Lo show avrà luogo il prossimo 13 dicembre presso il College Park Center ad Arlington, Texas. Cinque match e tre segmenti sono stati annunciati per lo show di mercoledì sera: Riho tornerà in azione contro Ruby Soho. Adam Page affronterà Roderick Strong. Per l’AEW Continental Classic (Gold League) Swerve Strickland affronterà Jon Moxley, Jay White affronterà Mark Briscoe mentre Rush affronterà Jay Lethal. Inoltre Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho avranno un segmento sul ring. Previsto un promo anche per Samoa Joe e The Von Erichs. This WEDNESDAY, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
