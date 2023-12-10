AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2023, annunciata la card completa (Di domenica 10 dicembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Collision, trasmesso su TNT Drama e FITE, è stata annunciata la card di AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming 2023. Cinque match sono stati annunciati per lo show che avrà luogo il prossimo 13 dicembre presso il College Park Center ad Arlington, Texas. Riho affronterà Ruby Soho. Adam Page affronterà Roderick Strong. AEW Continental Classic (Gold League): Swerve Strickland affronterà Jon Moxley AEW Continental Classic (Gold League): Jay White affronterà Mark Briscoe AEW Continental Classic (Gold League): Rush affronterà Jay Lethal. Previsti inoltre tre segmenti: Kenny Omega e Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe e The Von Erichs parleranno al pubblico. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
