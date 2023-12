AEW Continental Classic | La classifica aggiornata dopo la terza giornata

Altre News in Rete:

There were two Continental Classic Blue League tournament matches on Saturday night's "AEW Collision" taped at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Wheeler Yuta Challenges HOOK On AEW Collision, Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

HOOK and Wheeler Yuta could be locking horns soon as the latter issued a challenge for a future FTW Rules Match on Saturday's AEW Collision.