WWE | Rhea Ripley | Becky Lynch e Nia Jax tutte protagoniste a Raw | i dettagli

(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) La WWE, tramite la sinossi ufficiale per la prossima puntata di Raw, ha annunciato chesfiderà Maxxine Dupri questo lunedì in un Non-Title Match, nel terzo incontro annunciato per l’episodio. Non solo, visto che anchesarà a Cleveland, per discutere dell’alterco avuto con Nia Jax. Vedremo se l’Irresistible Force risponderà a The Man e come questa situazione evolverà. Ecco, qui di seguito, l’ennesimo aggiornamento della card per l’evento: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Usovs. Maxxine Dupri CM Punk firmerà per Raw o Smackdownchiamerà fuori Nia Jax, l’Irresistible Force accetterà la sfida di The Man?

