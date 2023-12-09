WWE | Jimmy Uso continua a “sellare” la RKO dopo gli show | Cody Rhodes regala tavoli Ordinaria follia post-Smackdown

WWE : Momento di tensione tra Jimmy e Jey Uso durante un live event - in attesa che le loro strade si intreccino nuovamente
WWE : LA Knight non ha ancora chiuso con la Bloodline - tra una settimana match contro Jimmy Uso
WWE : AJ Styles e John Cena uniscono le forze e affronteranno Jimmy Uso e Solo Sikoa stanotte a SmackDown
Wrestling in lutto, morto a 78 anni l'Hall of Famer Bushwhacker ButchNel 2015 è stato introdotto nella Hall of Fame WWE. Morte Robert Miller, la triste notizia via ... Scott Hall (2022) , Kamala (2020) , Superfly Jimmy Snuka (2017) e tanti altri. Negli anni '80 e '90 ...
Jey Uso: "A WrestleMania 40 voglio un match contro mio fratello Jimmy" World Wrestling
WWE: Momento da brividi tra Jey e Jimmy Uso (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling
WWE SmackDown 12/08/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We LovedOn a night that saw CM Punk return to the blue brand, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 12/8/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown." ...
Randy Orton, LA Knight combine the BFT and RKO vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa | WWE on FOXIt took a special combination of the RKO and the BFT for Randy Orton and LA Knight to take down The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on Friday Night SmackDown just one week after The Viper signed ...