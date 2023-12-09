WWE | Jimmy Uso continua a “sellare” la RKO dopo gli show | Cody Rhodes regala tavoli Ordinaria follia post-Smackdown

WWE Jimmy

WWE: Jimmy Uso continua a “sellare” la RKO dopo gli show, Cody Rhodes regala tavoli. Ordinaria follia post-Smackdown (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) dopo quanto accaduto settimana scorsa, con Jimmy Uso che ha “venduto” l’RKO di Randy Orton ben oltre la fine di Smackdown, ieri notte la scena si è ripetuta dopo il main event dello show blu, costringendo gli arbitri a spostare di peso il membro della Bloodline in vista del Dark Match tra Gunther e Chad Gable, valido per l’Intercontinental Championship del leader dell’Imperium che ha mantenuto, ovviamente, la cintura (anche se è stato sconfitto per squalifica). Oltre a Gunther vs Chad Gable, anche Cody Rhodes (dopo l’apparizione per onorare le truppe americane durante la puntata) ha indossato il suo ring gear e sconfitto Dominik Mysterio nel secondo dark match di serata. Il tutto è ovviamente seguito da un divertente ...
