WWE | Escobar e Lashley avanzano | settimana prossima gli altri First Round Match dello US Championship Tournament

(Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Santose Bobbyhanno, come da pronostico, sconfitto Dragon Lee e Karrion Kross neiUSche decreterà il #1 Contender al titolo detenuto da Logan Paul. Gli incontro si sono svolti durante la puntata di Smackdown speciale dedicata al Tribute to the Troops. I due collideranno nella semifinale della parte sinistra del tabellone, ma, come annunciato, toccherà prima a Grayson Waller vs la NXT Superstar non ancora annunciata ed a Kevin Owens (infortunio permettendo) vs Austin Theory, che chiuderanno il primo giro d’incontri. Roman Reigns tornerà a Smackdown, dopo che CM Punk l’ha decisamente chiamato in causa Anche Roman Reigns ...

The show saw CM Punk make a return to SmackDown on the Tribute to the Troops special. The “Second City Saint” will be deciding which brand he is going to be a part of on the upcoming Monday. The ...

Randy Orton paid a fine for nailing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO on last week’s SmackDown.