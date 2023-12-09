WWE | Escobar e Lashley avanzano | settimana prossima gli altri First Round Match dello US Championship Tournament

WWE Escobar

WWE: Escobar e Lashley avanzano, settimana prossima gli altri First Round Match dello US Championship Tournament (Di sabato 9 dicembre 2023) Santos Escobar e Bobby Lashley hanno, come da pronostico, sconfitto Dragon Lee e Karrion Kross nei First Round Match dello US Championship Tournament che decreterà il #1 Contender al titolo detenuto da Logan Paul. Gli incontro si sono svolti durante la puntata di Smackdown speciale dedicata al Tribute to the Troops. I due collideranno nella semifinale della parte sinistra del tabellone, ma settimana prossima, come annunciato, toccherà prima a Grayson Waller vs la NXT Superstar non ancora annunciata ed a Kevin Owens (infortunio permettendo) vs Austin Theory, che chiuderanno il primo giro d’incontri. Roman Reigns tornerà a Smackdown, dopo che CM Punk l’ha decisamente chiamato in causa Anche Roman Reigns ...
