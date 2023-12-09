WWE | Escobar e Lashley avanzano | settimana prossima gli altri First Round Match dello US Championship Tournament

WWE : Escobar miete un’altra vittima. Carlito non potrà lottare a SS - lo sostituirà Dragon Lee
WWE : In arrivo un Legado del Fantasma 2.0? Santos Escobar potrebbe essere raggiunto da 2 nuovi alleati
WWE : Carlito vs Santos Escobar di Survivor Series è già storia - ecco l’interessante curiosità sul portoricano
WWE : Santos Escobar e Rey Mysterio si “giocheranno” la leadership dell’LWO? Le ultime
WWE : Il turn di Santos Escobar ha portato a qualche cambiamento di programma?
WWE : Rey Mysterio è stato operato al ginocchio - ignoti i tempi di recupero ma “promette vendetta”… Escobar è avvisato
Survivor Series WarGames: CM Punk torna in WWE, tripudio a Chicago... Gunther vs The Miz Singles Match Vincitore: Santos Escobar vs Dragon Lee Singles Match Vincitore: ... Dove vedere Survivor Series: WarGames Il PLE della WWE è disponibile come sempre soltanto sul WWE ...
WWE SmackDown Results: CM Punk Makes Wresltemania Main Event PromiseThe show saw CM Punk make a return to SmackDown on the Tribute to the Troops special. The “Second City Saint” will be deciding which brand he is going to be a part of on the upcoming Monday. The ...
WWE SmackDown News – Randy Orton Fined, Dominik Mysterio, Escobar/Lashley, Damage CTRLRandy Orton paid a fine for nailing SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO on last week’s SmackDown.